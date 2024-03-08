United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 193,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 551,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNFI. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after buying an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 183,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

