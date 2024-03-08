United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.25

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$119.25 and last traded at C$119.25, with a volume of 2015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.00.
United Co.s Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.61.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 83.20%.
United Co.s Dividend Announcement
About United Co.s
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Co.s
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.