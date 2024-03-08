United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.25

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$119.25 and last traded at C$119.25, with a volume of 2015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.00.

United Co.s Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.61.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 83.20%.

United Co.s Dividend Announcement

About United Co.s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Co.s’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

