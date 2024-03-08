UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $530,477 in the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in UMB Financial by 198.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,648,000 after acquiring an additional 94,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

