UBS Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $690.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $575.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $537.48.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $548.32 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $563.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.37.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

