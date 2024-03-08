Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.68

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 136483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $654.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Featured Stories

