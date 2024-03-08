Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
Trustpilot Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Trustpilot Group Company Profile
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.
