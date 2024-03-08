Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Tops $1.50 on Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $625.30 million and approximately $33.93 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

