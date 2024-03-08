TruBridge’s (TBRG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
TruBridge Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of TruBridge stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. TruBridge has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.62.
TruBridge Company Profile
