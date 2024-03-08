Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) to Issue GBX 1.37 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 2.4 %

Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock opened at GBX 59.70 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £234.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,457.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 13.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.89. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a one year low of GBX 42.25 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 68.02 ($0.86).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

