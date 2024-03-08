Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Trex worth $36,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

NYSE TREX opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

