Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $223.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

