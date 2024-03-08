TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TransMedics Group worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,109. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $86.75 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

