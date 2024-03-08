TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,322,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 581,454 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 12.69% of TransAlta worth $342,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after acquiring an additional 978,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 432,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 17.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 399,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of TAC opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

