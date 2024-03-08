Traders Buy High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Toro Stock Down 5.5 %

TTC stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Toro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

