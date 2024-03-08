Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 788 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after buying an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,502,000 after buying an additional 889,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.