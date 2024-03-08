Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 62,562.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 70,070 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

