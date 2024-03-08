Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 14,980 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

