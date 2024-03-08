Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,505 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OWL opened at $17.69 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

