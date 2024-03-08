Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,055 shares of company stock worth $21,106,638. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $296.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

