Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 12,673 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $770.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $690.43 and a 200 day moving average of $616.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $312.31 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

