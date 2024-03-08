Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $12.99 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $446.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $446.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.82 and a 200 day moving average of $392.67.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

