Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $201.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

