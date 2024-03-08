Townsquare Capital LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

