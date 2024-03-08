Townsquare Capital LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $244.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

