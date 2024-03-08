Townsquare Capital LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $12,690,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Shell Stock Performance
Shares of Shell stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Shell Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on SHEL
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Apple Enters Oversold Territory, Time to Buy?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.