Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

