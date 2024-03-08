Townsquare Capital LLC Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $343.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $343.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

