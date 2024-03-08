Townsquare Capital LLC Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $133,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 463.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,598.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 264,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.