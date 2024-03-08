Townsquare Capital LLC Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $133,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 463.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,598.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 264,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
