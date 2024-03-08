Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,419 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.