Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.