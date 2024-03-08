Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 46,904 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,904 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

