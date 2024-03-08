Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 30,757 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of AAON worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AAON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,963.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $4,572,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $88.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

