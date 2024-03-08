Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 9,408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 279.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

