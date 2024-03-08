Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,332 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DAL opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

