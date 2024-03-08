Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Down 3.7 %

LI opened at $36.47 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

Li Auto Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.