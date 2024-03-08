Toroso Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,689 shares of company stock worth $8,660,474. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.14, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

