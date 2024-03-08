Toroso Investments LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

