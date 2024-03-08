Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 30,775 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.