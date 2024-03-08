Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,997,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,281,000 after purchasing an additional 69,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 758,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,806 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ELS opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELS

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.