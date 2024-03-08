Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $56.24 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

