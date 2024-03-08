Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

