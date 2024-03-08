Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $447.37 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

