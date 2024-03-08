Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $501.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $516.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.