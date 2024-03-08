Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,824,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 169.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 42,119 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
