Toroso Investments LLC Buys 506 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $255.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

