Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after buying an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

