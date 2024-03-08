TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.80.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $417.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.33. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $421.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

