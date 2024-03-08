Toast (NYSE:TOST) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.85.

NYSE TOST opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toast by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toast by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130,812 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

