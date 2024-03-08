Timothy Hoey Sells 3,300 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hoey sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Hoey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46.

On Friday, February 16th, Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $27,430.66.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.65. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNYA shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNYA

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 302,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 850,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.