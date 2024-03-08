Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) CFO Sells $1,597,991.76 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.17. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TDW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

